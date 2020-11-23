What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘Saved by the Bell’ and ‘The Undoing’ Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

This week, the “Saved by the Bell” reboot launches and “The Undoing” comes to an end.

“Happiest Season,” Hulu, Wednesday

This groundbreaking Christmas movie centers around Abby (Kristen Stewart) and her girlfriends Harper (Mackenzie Davis). Abby learns that Harper has kept their relationship a secret from her family, which leads to all sorts of disastrous scenarios when the duo head to Harper’s family home for the holidays. The film hails from writer and director Clea DuVall.

“Saved by the Bell,” Peacock, Wednesday

It’s back to school time at Bayside High. The “Saved by the Bell” reboot debuts this week on Peacock, with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside a whole new class of students featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max, Thursday

Kaley Cuoco is hoping for a smooth landing at HBO Max with this new limited series about a flight attendant (Cuoco) who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

“The Great British Baking Show,” Netflix, Friday

Who will win this year’s highly competitive, highly controversial season of “The Great British Baking Show?” Will it be Peter and his consistent bakes, Dave and his growing confidence, or Laura and her delicious creations? Tune in Friday to find out.

“The Undoing,” HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.

This six-part limited series, which has captivated its audience, comes to an end this week. Tune in for what will surely be a thrilling conclusion to the twisting tale of Grace (Nicole Kidman) and her disgraced husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant).