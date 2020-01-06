‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival at Peacock Casts Josie Totah in Lead Role

The “Saved by the Bell” revival has found its lead.

Josie Totah, who previously starred in Mindy Kaling’s short-lived “Champions” series at NBC, has been cast to lead the series in the works at Peacock.

The forthcoming NBCU streamer, set to launch in April, announced the revival back in Sept. 2019, along with the news that original series cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley would be reprising their roles in addition to serving as producers.

Here’s the logline for the revival: When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Totah will play the role of Lexi, who is described as a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.

“Great News” creator Tracy Wigfield is serving as a writer-executive producer on the show, with Peter Egel and Franco Bario also on board as EPs. The series hails from Universal Television.

Totah, who also previously starred in “Glee” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” came out as transgender in a Time essay published in 2018. She most recently recurred in the Netflix series “No Good Nick.” Totah is repped by WME and Rise Management.

Also in the works at Peacock is a “Battlestar Galactica” revival with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail executive producing, and a “Punky Brewster” sequel series.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.