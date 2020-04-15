Peacock Releases Teasers for ‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘Punky Brewster’ Revivals and More

NBC’s new streaming service Peacock released several teasers for their upcoming shows, including the revivals of “Saved by the Bell,” “Punky Brewster” and more.

“Saved by the Bell” was the first teaser Peacock dropped, and it showed new looks at some of the original Bayside cast members all grown up. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), and Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), Jessie’s son, also appear in the teaser.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

The “Punky Brewster” revival also got a brand new first look, with star Soleil Moon Frye back in her role as Brewster. She has a new home with three kids who help her rediscover her “Punky power,” and Freddie Prinze Jr. also stars in the series as her ex-husband Travis.

The new streamer also unveiled teasers for the new “Psych” movie titled “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” the TV adaptation of the classic novel “Brave New World,” the new season of “A.P. Bio” and the kids’ animated series” “Madagascar: A Little Wild,” a prequel to the original “Madagascar” movie. Teasers for the dramas “Angelyne,” “The Capture” and “Intelligence” were also included in the Twitter thread.