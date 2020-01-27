‘Saved by the Bell’ Sequel Series at Peacock Rounds Out Main Cast

The upcoming continuation of “Saved by the Bell” at the NBCUniversal streamer Peacock has found the final members of its main cast.

Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli will all star in the series. They join previously announced series lead Josie Totah as well as John Michael Higgins, who will play the principal of Bayside High. Original series stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar are attached to appear in addition to serving as executive producers.

Velazquez plays Daisy, a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down.

Velazquez’s previous credits include the Facebook Watch series “The Birch” as well as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and the film “’The 40-Year-Old Version,” which is premiering at Sundance. She is repped by Take 3 Talent Agency.

Hoog plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris. Hoog recently appeared in the films “Richard Jewell” and “Harriet” and will next be seen in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”

Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultracompetitive best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Pascual-Pena recently wrapped filming as on the Amy Poehler film “Moxie” for Netflix, which is set to be released in summer of 2020. She is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Management 360.

Cameli plays Jamie Spano, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son. Cameli recently wrapped the independent film “Most Guys Are Losers” starring Mira Sorvino and Andy Buckley. He also starred in the Duplass brothers’ digital project “Groundhog Dates,” and had a guest role on Fox’s “Empire.” He is repped by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.

“Great News” creator Tracy Wigfield is serving as a writer and executive producer on the sequel show, with Peter Egel and Franco Bario also on board as executive producers with Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar. The series hails from Universal Television.

In the new “Saved by the Bell,” California governor Zack Morris (Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.