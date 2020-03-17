Coronavirus Concerns Spur Savannah Guthrie to Anchor ‘Today’ From Home

Savannah Guthrie is the latest member of the “Today” anchor team to stay at home as one of the nation’s best-known morning programs grapples with the spread of coronavirus across the U.S.

“We’ve decided to ask Savannah to do the show from home tomorrow. She has a ‘super mild’ sore throat and NBC’s doctors are advising that anyone who doesn’t feel 1000% should work from home. (This applies to EVERYONE!) So, she’s going to model the hyper-vigilance we’re asking for right now and do just that,” said NBC News president Noah Oppenheim in a note to staff Tuesday evening. “Many of us have worked closely with Savannah these past few weeks – especially at TODAY – and I want to assure you that, per NBC’s doctors and all the relevant public health authorities, Savannah’s current status does not mean any of you are at any greater risk, you can absolutely still come to work and don’t need to take any additional precautions – beyond those we’re all already taking – because of this. I know you’ll all join me in hoping she’s back soon.”

Guthrie joins co-anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin, who have not come to Studio 1A since a production staffer on the 9 a.m. hour of the NBC morning franchise tested positive for coronavirus.

Hoda Kotb is expected to continue to anchor the program from the show’s home studio at NBC News New York facility.

More to come…