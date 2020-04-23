‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns for Second ‘At Home’ Broadcast

It takes more than a pandemic to keep “Saturday Night Live” off the air.

The venerable NBC late-night program will air a new episode this weekend, according to the show’s Twitter feed, despite conditions under the coronavirus pandemic that make its normal production impossible to accomplish. “SNL” typically runs live in front of an in-studio audience whose reactions lend the program much of its energy and ambience- and add an element of “anything could happen” to its proceedings.

“SNL” previously aired what it calls an “at home” episode, with the cast taping segments from the places they are residing while various states have mandated “shelter at home” policies.

No information about a possible host or musical guest was given.

More to come…