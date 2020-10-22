‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Post-Election Episode

“Saturday Night Live” is adding one more episode to its 46th season, and the timing will likely turn a few heads.

The long-running sketch show will air a sixth episode of the season on Nov. 7, right after the presidential election. Precisely who will host that episode (which will likely be a raucous or sombre affair, depending on the result) is yet to be determined.

This season of “SNL” was originally slated to run for five consecutive episodes from Oct. 3 through Oct. 31. Next up is the Oct. 24 episode hosted by Adele with special musical guest H.E.R.

“SNL” has leaned heavily into the election so far this season, with Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey appearing in every episode so far as Donald Trump and Joe Biden respectively.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is the the creator and executive producer.

More to come…