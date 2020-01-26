×

‘SNL’s’ Melissa Villaseñor Calls Out Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snub During ‘Weekend Update’ (Watch)

With the 92nd Annual Academy Awards just around the corner, “Saturday Night Live” devoted a segment in its Jan. 26 “Weekend Update” to cast member Melissa Villaseñor’s thoughts about a number of the nominees — and one notable snub.

Clad in an Oscar gold dress, Villaseñor sat next to Colin Jost at the anchor desk, saying she thinks she has a good chance to win a statue this year because she wrote original songs for all of the top movies.” To prove it, she started with a ditty about “Joker.”

“Joaquin Phoenix, skinny, skinny/laughs a lot but still so scary/dances on steps, goes stompy, stomy/puts a pillow over crazy mommy,” she sang. “But the thing that this movie is really about is white male rage, white male rage, white male rage.”

The next song she performed was for “The Irishman”: “This movie has a lot to offer/Al Pacino as Jimmy Hoffa/gangster life gets kind of messy/Robert De Niro and little Joe Pesci/it’s three hours long/they’re old and they’re young/and it’s white male rage, white male rage, white male rage.”

Although she said she had “a whole bunch” of these, she decided to combine them all for a medley.

“Manson, Hitler, white male rage,” she sang while the posters for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Jojo Rabbit” were keyed in as graphics to her right.

“World War I ’cause of white male rage,” she continued, with “1917” as the graphic.

“‘Little Women,’ big performances, but Greta Gerwig snubbed because of white male rage. Buzz and Woody at it again, it’s white male rage, white male rage, white male rage.”

Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

