‘SNL’ Adds Three New Featured Players: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes

“Saturday Night Live” will add three new featured players to its cast this season, creating one of the bigger groups of “Not Ready for Prime-Time Players” in the recent history of the show.

Lauren Holt, an actor and comedian; Punkie Johnson, a comedian and writer; and Andrew Dismukes, a stand-up comic who has been a staff writer at “SNL” since its 43rd season will all join the cast for the late-night show’s 46th cycle, slated to begin October 3.

Holt was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series “The Filth” as well as the short film “Parent Teacher Conference.” Johnson’s recent credits include “Space Force,” “Corporate,” “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.” And Dismjukes was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival and has performed at other festivals, including Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

NBC has said the program intends to bring back the entire cast of last season.

More to come…