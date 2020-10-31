‘Saturday Night Live’: Kate McKinnon Reprises Role as Hillary Clinton for Pre-Election Cold Open

“Saturday Night Live’s” Oct. 31 episode not only served as the Halloween show, but also as the last show before the 2020 presidential election. So Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Hillary Clinton to warn Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden not to count his chickens before they hatched when it came to expecting a win.

“Even if you do win on Tuesday the election could still be stolen for you,” she said.

“I said come on, no one would dare; I’d be sworn in fair and square. All the votes will be accounted for,” Carrey’s Biden replied.

“Just like Al Gore?” McKinnon’s Clinton asked.

But Carrey’s Biden was undeterred saying the this time it is different because the people know he has a plan — to which McKinnon’s Clinton point out the real advantage is that he is a man.

The sketch took on a rhyme scheme in order to play on an Edgar Allan Poe poem, as Carrey’s Biden used the classic structure to parody modern politics.

Mikey Day took on the role of FiveThirtyEight’s founder Nate Silver to deliver the odds of Donald Trump winning the election, which he compared to the same odds as coming up with the number “one” when you roll a die. Of course, he rolled as an example and got the “one.”

“I guess that shows you that it’s technically possible, however, unlikely,” he said.

He tried again and got another “one” and then a third time and got “electoral tie,” which isn’t really an option. That prompted him to leave because he thought the country was haunted.

Carrey’s Biden refuted that opinion saying, “We just have to come together, like two butt cheeks to stop the crap.”

Later in the sketch Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd portrayed Ice-T and Lil Wayne, respectively, so Carrey’s Biden could ask why they would be voting for Trump. In unison they replied, “Taxes.”

Maya Rudolph also appeared as Sen. Kamala Harris and Beck Bennett portrayed Mitch McConnell. “Don’t tell anyone, but I’m kind of pulling for you. You’re doing great,” he said, offering two thumbs up with his bruised, bandaged hands.

“Oh, this is just a very common condition called ‘old man purple,'” he said about his hands. “Basically my blood hates me so much, it’s trying to get away from my body. Either that, or I’m too far away from my horcrux.”

Ending the sketch, Carrey and Rudolph appeared together to address the nation. Carrey started, saying, “Whatever happens, we’ll be OK,” with Rudolph following on that sentiment to add, “Our nation will endure. We will fight another day.”

“I’m sure it will be peaceful, no matter who has won,” Carrey’s Biden said.

“Though it’s never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns,” Rudolph’s Harris replied. “Use your voice and use your vote. Democracy will represent.”

“This Daylight Savings Time let’s gain an hour and lose a president, Carrey’s Biden ended the sketch.

Watch a clip from the “SNL” Oct. 31 cold open below:

Once upon a midnight dreary… pic.twitter.com/u4rlUjXqQy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.