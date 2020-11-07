‘Saturday Night Live’ Re-Enacts Biden and Harris’ Victory Speeches, Imagines Trump’s Concession

Election Day turned into Election Week for the 2020 presidential election, but just a few hours before the show went live, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris took the stage in Wilmington, Del. to deliver their first speeches since the 2020 presidential election was called in their favor. Naturally, the writers at “Saturday Night Live” were poised and ready for this moment, using it for the Nov. 7 post-election cold open sketch.

“I know I’m supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but god damn it, that feels good,” Beck Bennett as Wolf Blitzer exclaimed at the start of the sketch, which then cut to Jim Carrey as Biden walking behind a podium to address the nation.

“We did it. Can you believe it? I actually kind of can’t. It’s been so long since something good happened,” he said, comparing the “edging closer and closer” of finally being announced as the president-elect to “having sex with Sting: What a release, man.”

In the real Biden’s speech, he called for unity among the country, and both he and Harris promised to rebuild the “soul” of America, as well as to make the country one that would be respected worldwide again. Carrey played on this, as well, noting whether or not you voted for him, he was going to “be a president for all Americans — whether you’re from a liberal state like California or a conservative state like Oklahoma or a cracked out mess like Florida.”

Maya Rudolph as Harris noted all of the firsts she was achieving, including being the first female, the first Black and the first biracial vice president. “If any of that terrifies you, I don’t give a funt,” she said. Referencing her Jewish husband Douglas Emhoff who would now be the first gentleman, she noted that they “check more boxes than a disqualified ballot.”

She addressed the little Black girls watching, telling them that the reason their moms were laughing and crying was because they’re drunk. “Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night,” she said.

Together the two “humbly” accepted the victory, with Carrey’s Biden saying they weren’t going to gloat, but Rudolph’s Harris saying, “Maybe a tiny bit.” She then played, “You About To Lose Your Job” and the duo danced for a few seconds before Bennett’s Blitzer pointed out that the people watching at home also want to “see the president sad.”

Cutting to Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump for a concession speech that in reality never happened, Baldwin’s Trump delivered lie after lie, starting with the claim that he was actually re-elected but “they’re trying to steal the election away from me.” He chanted, “Stop the count” until he was off-screen told he was behind, and then he began to chant, “Count every vote.”

He also claimed there was a red wave, but the map that Chloe Fineman’s Kayleigh McEnany brought out to support that claim actually said “COVID-19 cases” on top. Wanting to “remind” everyone who he really was, he then sat down at a piano and sang a slowed down version of “Macho Man.”

“This isn’t goodbye, America. I’m just going to say, ‘See you in court,'” he said.

Biden won the presidential race with 290 electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 214. He also won the popular vote with more than 75 million ballots tallied in his favor.

Normally, "Saturday Night Live" airs live coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

