×

‘Saturday Night Live’: Daniel Craig Parodies ‘No Time To Die’ (Watch)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Time to Die
CREDIT: Nicola Dove/MGM

No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, has been delayed until November due to concerns over COVID-19, but the actor still took the stage at Studio 8H in New York Saturday to host “Saturday Night Live.” And in doing so, he brought with him one of his favorite scenes from the upcoming film.

During his monologue, Craig first reminded people that “Fleabag’s” Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to punch up the script for the film, which he said meant he would sometimes turn to the camera and say, “The name’s Bond, James Bond. Is it bad that I fancy the pope?”

The clip featured a tuxedo-clad Craig walking into a casino to tell Chloe Fineman he always thought her “game was stealing state secrets.” He had her blow on a pair of dice before asking her where he boss was, but he quickly got distracted from his mission when it turned out he rolled a seven and that made him a winner.

Craps gave him a bigger rush than his usual spy work, as he stripped off his tie and said his heart was beating fast. He also nixed his usual martini, shaken not stirred order for a vodka and Red Bull in a pint glass.

Even when Fineman’s character gave up the goods on her boss, Craig’s Bond wasn’t moving from the table.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have an announcement to make, I’m buzzed,” he said.

The craps dealer (played by Mikey Day) turned out to be a Spectre agent, but even buzzed, Craig’s Bond was the quicker shot and got him right in the heart.

“Everyone all right?” he asked.

“Yeah,” said Kenan Thompson. “Especially since you just rolled Snake Eyes!”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

More Film

  • No Time to Die

    'Saturday Night Live': Daniel Craig Parodies 'No Time To Die' (Watch)

    “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, has been delayed until November due to concerns over COVID-19, but the actor still took the stage at Studio 8H in New York Saturday to host “Saturday Night Live.” And in doing so, he brought with him one of his favorite scenes from the [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    SXSW Cancellation Not Covered by Insurance

    After South by Southwest was cancelled on Friday over concerns about the coronavirus, two of its founders told the Austin Chronicle that the film festival doesn’t have insurance to cover the cancellation. Nick Barbaro, a co-founder of SXSW who is also the publisher of the Chronicle, told the paper that the festival does not have [...]

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild of America Leaders Approve New Film-TV Contract

    Leaders of the Directors Guild of America have approved a three-year successor deal to the DGA master contract, triggering a ratification vote by the 18,000 members. The DGA national board announced Saturday that it had approved the deal unanimously. The guild revealed that the agreement includes a significant increase in residuals for high-budget streaming content, pension, [...]

  • 'Last and First Men' Review: Jóhann

    'Last and First Men': Film Review

    In “Last and First Men,” Tilda Swinton is the literal voice of the future: a disembodied narrator from the hyper-evolved “eighteenth species” of humanity, calmly but desolately reaching out to us from a world some way past 2,000,000,000 A.D. Given that we always suspected as much about Tilda Swinton, it’s a comforting choice: the one [...]

  • Cinequest logo

    Cinequest Film Festival Delays Second Week Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival will push back its second week of programming to August due to concerns over the coronavirus. Co-founders Halfdan Hussey and Kathleen J. Powell made the announcement in a statement released on Saturday. “We want to make clear that our very first concern is for the health and well-being of [...]

  • Onward Animated Film 2020

    Box Office: Pixar's 'Onward' Conjuring $40 Million in North American Opening

    Disney-Pixar’s fantasy film “Onward” is dominating North American moviegoing this weekend, opening with $40 million at 4,310 locations, estimates showed on Saturday. The figure is at the low end of pre-release forecasts, which had pegged “Onward” for a launch in the $40-45 million range. The movie centers on a pair of teenage elf brothers — [...]

  • Julie Andrews

    AFI Postpones Life Achievement Award Gala in Wake of Coronavirus

    The American Film Institute has postponed its Life Achievement Award gala due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The annual ceremony, set this year to honor Julie Andrews, was scheduled to take place April 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be rescheduled for a date in early summer. “AFI’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad