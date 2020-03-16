×

'Saturday Night Live' Postpones Next Three Shows Because of Coronavirus

A source close to “Saturday Night Live” told Variety that its next three shows have been postponed. The iconic NBC comedy series was supposed to return on March 28 with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa. But since “Saturday Night Live” films in front of a live audience in New York City, one of the epicenters of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s only logical to cancel the program.

But the cancellation is the latest disruption in the entertainment world, which has seen dozens of television shows and movies shut production down in the past week. In fact, the release of the movie Krasinski was to be promoting, his “A Quiet Place Part II,” was postponed last week indefinitiely. Its original release date was March 18.

Upon the announcement of that decision, Krasinski issued a statement:

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie .. I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

On March 7, Daniel Craig, whose James Bond movie “No Time To Die” has been pushed until November, hosted “Saturday Night Live,” and his opening monologue made mention of the delay, which had happened earlier that week.

In a press conference on Monday, Donald Trump said that the pandemic might last until July or August. And though he said he has no plans yet to call for a national quarantine, movie theaters, Broadway theaters, amusement parks, schools, restaurants, concerts, and most places where the public gathers have shuttered in order to try to contain the coronavirus.

