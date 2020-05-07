Home TV News May 7, 2020 9:11am PT ‘Saturday Night Live’ Plans ‘At Home’ Season Finale By Brian Steinberg Brian Steinberg Senior TV Editor bristei Latest ‘Saturday Night Live’ Plans ‘At Home’ Season Finale 21 mins ago A+E Renews ‘Live PD,’ Enlists Betty White for Lifetime Holiday Movie 2 hours ago ViacomCBS Q1 Profit Slumps On Decline In Ad Revenue 5 hours ago See All 0 Will Heath/NBC “Saturday Night Live” plans to air a third episode produced remotely this weekend, which will serve as the finale of a shorter-than-expected season. More to come….. 0 Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...