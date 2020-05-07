×
‘Saturday Night Live’ Plans ‘At Home’ Season Finale

Kenan Thompson SNL
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live” plans to air a third episode produced remotely this weekend, which will serve as the finale of a shorter-than-expected season.

