Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman to Star in HBO Max Animated Series From ‘Shrill’ Showrunner

HBO Max has picked up the half-hour adult animated comedy series “Santa Inc.” with Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen attached to star.

The eight-episode series follows Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream — to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.

The series hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Alexandra Rushfield. Silverman, Amy Zvi, and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran will also serve as executive producers, with Rogen executive producing under his Point Grey Pictures banner. Lionsate, where Point Grey is under a multi-platform production deal, will serve as the studio.

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation at HBO Max.

Both Silverman and Rogen have lent their voice to animated projects in the past. Silverman has voiced characters in shows like “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” and “Futurama” as well as in films like Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” franchise. Rogen voiced a main character in the adult animated film “Sausage Party” in addition to producing and working on the screenplay. He also played the character Mantis in the “Kung Fu Panda” films and will play a leading role in the upcoming animated Amazon series “Invincible.”

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate’s head of scripted development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Rushfield most recently developed “Shrill” for Hulu, with that show recently getting renewed for a third season. Rushfield also serves as showrunner on that series. Her other credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “Love,” “Friends From College,” and “Undeclared,” with the last of those serving as an early TV series for Rogen.

HBO Max is launching on May 27. Other adult animated shows currently in the pipeline at the streamer include “Close Enough,” “The Prince,” and a reboot of “The Boondocks.”