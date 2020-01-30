Sarah Shahi to Star in Netflix Dramedy ‘Sex/Life’

Sarah Shahi has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix dramedy series “Sex/Life,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Shahi will play Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Shahi’s recent TV credits include Showtime’s “City on a Hill” as well as “The Rookie,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Reverie,” and “Chicago Fire.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “Person of Interest,” “The L Word,” and “Alias.” She will next be seen in the indie film “Language Arts.”

She is repped by CAA and McKeon Myones Entertainment

“Sex/Life” is inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton and was ordered to series at the streamer in August. Stacy Rukeyser is writing and executive producing and will also serve as showrunner. J. Miles Dale and Larry Robins will executive produce. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

Rukeyser most recently served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed series “UnREAL.” The show aired its first three seasons on Lifetime before airing an abbreviated fourth season on Hulu in 2018. Rukeyser was with the show from Season 1 and took over as showrunner in Season 3.