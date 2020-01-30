×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sarah Shahi to Star in Netflix Dramedy ‘Sex/Life’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Shahi The L Word
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Sarah Shahi has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix dramedy series “Sex/Life,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Shahi will play Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Shahi’s recent TV credits include Showtime’s “City on a Hill” as well as “The Rookie,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Reverie,” and “Chicago Fire.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “Person of Interest,” “The L Word,” and “Alias.” She will next be seen in the indie film “Language Arts.”

She is repped by CAA and McKeon Myones Entertainment

“Sex/Life” is inspired by the book “44 Chapters About 4 Men” by BB Easton and was ordered to series at the streamer in August. Stacy Rukeyser is writing and executive producing and will also serve as showrunner. J. Miles Dale and Larry Robins will executive produce. Netflix has ordered an eight-episode first season.

Rukeyser most recently served as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed series “UnREAL.” The show aired its first three seasons on Lifetime before airing an abbreviated fourth season on Hulu in 2018. Rukeyser was with the show from Season 1 and took over as showrunner in Season 3.

More TV

  • Sarah Shahi The L Word

    Sarah Shahi to Star in Netflix Dramedy 'Sex/Life'

    Sarah Shahi has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix dramedy series “Sex/Life,” Variety has learned. The series is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past. Shahi will play Billie Connelly, a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes [...]

  • J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath Vanity

    J.J. Abrams, Katie McGrath Talk Representation in 'Star Wars' and at Bad Robot

    Addressing the importance of representation both on screen and in the office, writer-director J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot co-CEO Katie McGrath discussed at the 2020 Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday the decision to bring more diversity to the “Star Wars” franchise and to their company, Bad Robot Productions. “In the earliest stages, we [...]

  • WWE NXT

    WWE Co-Presidents Forced Out in Management Shakeup

    WWE is poised for a massive management shakeup as longtime executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have been forced out of their roles as co-presidents and from the company’s board of directors. Frank A. Riddick III, who has been a WWE board member for 11 years, has been named interim Chief Financial Officer, reporting to [...]

  • The Young and the Restless

    'The Young and the Restless' Renewed Through 2024

    “The Young and the Restless” has been renewed for four more years through the 2023-2024 broadcast season, announced CBS and Sony Pictures Television, taking the long-running daytime drama to its 50th year on the air. “Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Kelly Kahl, president [...]

  • 5/07/18 New Day Alisyn Camerota John

    At 'New Day,' Anchors Help Strike New Tone for CNN

    “New Day” has brought new possibilities to CNN. The cable-news network had long run general-news A.M. programs like “American Morning” and “Starting Point.” And indeed, when “New Day” launched in 2013, it was initially billed as something in the tradition of NBC’s “Today.” Then the Trump administration came along. In 2020, CNN executives view “New [...]

  • Silverman Fred Silverman, new president of

    Fred Silverman, TV Executive Who Led Programming at ABC, CBS and NBC, Dies at 82

    Fred Silverman, the executive who became the only person in TV history to have headed programming for each of the Big Three broadcast networks, died on Thursday at his home in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. He was 82. Silverman died with his family by his side. During his prolific career, Silverman was credited with helping [...]

  • ABC Logo

    ABC Orders Drama Pilot Based on Emily Bleeker Novel 'Wreckage'

    ABC has ordered a drama pilot based on the book “Wreckage” by Emily Bleeker. In the project, Lillian Linden looks like a brave survivor of a plane crash on the surface. But she’s been lying to her family, her friends, and the whole world since rescue helicopters scooped her and her fellow survivor, Dave Hall, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad