Trump Lip-Syncher Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Special Directed by Natasha Lyonne

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who has found fame on social media by lip-synching President Donald Trump’s unhinged coronavirus tangents, has scored a Netflix comedy special.

“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” will premiere in fall 2020, with Cooper flanked by an array of talent: Natasha Lyonne will direct, and Maya Rudolph will executive produce, along with Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Lyonne through their production company Animal Pictures. Cooper and Paula Pell will also executive produce. The special, described as being “short interviews, sketches” and vignettes, will feature Cooper and guests on the topics of “politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects.”

Cooper, a former Google employee, has become a viral star during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first video, “How to Medical” on April 23, went viral on TikTok, Twitter and other social media platforms. In it, Cooper plays Trump talking about “light” and “disinfectant” as possible coronavirus cures, with a confused Dr. Deborah Birx standing by. She has since become ubiquitous, with appearances on “The Ellen Show,” “The Tonight Show,” as well as guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Cooper’s “How to Medical” wasn’t her first experience with viral success: In 2014, she published an essay on Medium titled “10 Tricks to Appear Smart During Meetings” that exploded, and she turned into the book “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get By Without Even Trying.” (She has also written the book “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”)

