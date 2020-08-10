Sara Bareilles to Star in Peacock Music Comedy ‘Girls5eva,’ ‘Rutherford Falls’ Sets Main Cast

Sara Bareilles has been cast in a lead role of the upcoming Tina Fey-Robert Carlock produced Peacock comedy series “Girls5eva.”

In the series, when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Bareilles will star as Dawn, a former member of Girls5eva, who is now a bit restless in life managing her family’s small Italian restaurant in Queens. When the opportunity arises, Dawn reluctantly gets the band back together for a Girls5eva reunion and it might just be exactly what she needed.

“It is a pinch me moment to get to cross paths creatively with women like Meredith Scardino and Tina Fey, who I have been a fan of forever,” said Bareilles. “I am a longtime admirer of so many of the characters they have brought to life in other projects, and I am already in love with the women at the center of Girls5eva. I am so excited to help bring to life what I know will be a smart, creative, hilarious show with a lot of heart.”

Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her hit “Love Song,” which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world, from her debut album “Little Voice.” Since then, she has taken home a Grammy Award, received seven Grammy nominations, two Tony nominations, and three Emmy nominations. She also recently served as an executive producer on the Apple series “Little Voice,” for which she also created the original music.

Meredith Scardino serves as writer and executive producer for “Girls5eva.” Fey executive produces via Little Stranger, Inc. along with Carlock via Bevel Gears. Jeff Richmond, David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Eric Gurian of Little Stanger will also serve as executive producers. “Girls5eva” is produced by Universal Television.

In addition, multiple people have been cast in the upcoming Peacock comedy series “Rutherford Falls.” Along with previously announced series lead Ed Helms, the series will also star Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan.

In the series, a small town in upstate New York and the Native American reservation it borders, are turned upside down when local legend and town namesake, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) fights the moving of a historical statue.

Jana Schmieding will star as Reagan Wells, Nathan’s best friend since childhood. Incredibly smart and hopelessly principled, Reagan dreams of making her tribe’s modest Cultural Center into a world-renowned museum.

Michael Greyeyes will star as Terry Tarbell. Terry is the CEO of his tribe’s mid-level casino. Shrewd and charismatic, he’s also Reagan’s boss and has big plans for both her and their tribe.

Jesse Leigh will star as Bobbie Yang, Nathan’s non-binary teenage intern/executive assistant. Bobbie is an outspoken and ambitious first generation American, doing everything possible to escape their tiny hometown.

Dustin Milligan will star as Josh Cogan, A reporter/podcaster who takes an interest in the goings-on in Rutherford Falls.

Helms, Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas co-created the series and serve as executive producers. Mike Falbo, Miner, and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. “Rutherford Falls” is produced by Universal Television in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Pacific Electric Picture Company.