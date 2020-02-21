Sandra Oh to Star in Netflix Dramedy Series From Amanda Peet, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Sandra Oh is set to star in a new Netflix dramedy series that hails from Amanda Peet, Variety has learned.

The six-episode half-hour series is titled “The Chair” and centers on the Chair of an English department at a major university, who will be played by Oh. Jay Duplass is also attached to star in an unspecified role. Peet will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, while Annie Julia-Wyman co-wrote the pilot. David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Bernie Caulfield will serve as executive producers.

Oh currently stars in the critically-acclaimed BBC America series “Killing Eve,” for which she has been nominated for three Emmy Awards — two for acting and one for co-executive producing. She won a Golden Globe for the series in 2019 in the best actress in a drama series category. Oh is also known for her roles in shows like “Grey’s Anatomy.” She is also set to star in the upcoming Amazon animated series “Invincible.”

Peet is primarily known for her work as an actress, with “The Chair” marking her first attempt at creating and showrunning a series. She has written multiple plays, however, including “The Commons of Pensacola” and “Our Very Own Carlin McCullough.” She previously worked with Duplass when she starred on the HBO series “Togetherness” and is attached to the upcoming HBO series “The Gilded Age” and Season 2 of “Dirty John.” Her other acting credits include “Brockmire,” “The Romanoffs,” “The Good Wife,” and “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

“Game of Thrones” co-creators Benioff and Weiss worked with Caulfield when she was an executive producer on that series. It was announced in August 2019 that Benioff — who married Peet in 2006 — and Weiss had signed a rich multi-year overall deal at Netflix, with “The Chair” serving as the first series they have produced under that deal. They previously co-directed the Netflix comedy special “Leslie Jones: Time Machine.”

For Duplass, “The Chair” will not be his first streaming series, as he previously starred in the Emmy-winning Amazon series “Transparent” as well as “The Mindy Project,” which moved to Hulu for the end of its run. He has also appeared in shows such as “Search Party,” “Drunk History,” and “Room 104,” the last of which he co-created for HBO with his brother Mark. The brothers also co-created “Togetherness,” with Mark also starring in the series alongside Peet.

