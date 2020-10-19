Sandra Lee to Host During Lifetime’s Holiday Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Sandra Lee is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Emmy-winning lifestyle expert has signed a deal to host broadcast and digital segments for Lifetime during the network’s holiday programming, titled “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.”

The pieces will cover a range of holiday subjects, including decorating, baking and gift giving.

“For decades, Sandra has helped time-starved homemakers everywhere make delicious meals, give thoughtful gifts, and create beautiful homes,” Lifetime and LMN’s EVP and head of programming Amy Winter said in statement. “As the authority on all things home and lifestyle, Sandra is the foremost trusted go-to source for simple, doable ideas with beautiful, attainable results. She’s the perfect addition to the Lifetime family and will provide incredible ideas with easy tips ensuring it’s a wonderful Lifetime for all our viewers this year.”

Lee’s segments will launch the week of Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Lifetime network and watch the movie ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ every year so it’s an absolute honor to be included in ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,’” said Lee. “Lifetime has always been ahead of the curve and under Amy’s leadership will continue to be in the forefront of creative, forward thinking, viewer-friendly content that delivers for their audience and advertisers. Amy and team are creative, smart, and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Lee is the author of 27 books and is the editor-in-chief of sandralee.com. She has created and hosted programs on ABC, NBC, Fox, Food Network, HGTV, Discovery Family and the Cooking Channel.