San Diego Comic-Con ‘At Home’ 2020 TV Schedule

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con fest may not be taking place in-person this year, but the event still has plenty of TV show panels and screenings that fans can watch from the safety of their homes. For your convenience, Variety has compiled a master list of all the details pertaining the pop culture convention set for July 23-26.

AMC Networks was the first to share plans for this special event, including a number of panels dedicated to “The Walking Dead” universe. Disney then followed, dedicating a number of panels to animated series from “The Simpsons” to “Solar Opposites,” as well as its upcoming live-action A.I. drama “Next.”

As of press time, the below panels don’t yet have scheduled dates and times to be posted online, so check back here, as we will update this post with that information, as well as more panels, as they get announced.

American Dad! – Supervising director Brent Woods will teach the show’s cast, executive producers and viewers at home how to draw Roger. Cast members Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker and executive producers Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler will join the panel as the season looks ahead to its 300th episode this fall.

Bless the Harts – Voice actors Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimstar will be joined by executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow as they chat about their favorite moments from season one and discuss what they’re looking forward to in season two.

Bob’s Burgers – Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will announce new details about the show’s upcoming season with a Q&A and panel discussion featuring cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

Duncanville – Executive producers Mike Scully and Julie Scully will join executive producer and star Amy Poehler alongside fellow voice actors Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa to provide a first look at the upcoming second season.

Family Guy – Cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow will celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read, followed by a retrospective on their favorite moments from the show and a sneak peek at the upcoming 19th season.

Hoops – Actors Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles will be joined by creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield for a Q&A discussing the upcoming Netflix adult animated series. A first look at the premiere episode will also be featured.

Next – Series star John Slattery will be joined by co-stars Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow and creator and executive producer Manny Coto to reveal a sneak pee at the upcoming Fox thriller series and discuss its themes about AI infiltrating our lives.

The Simpsons – Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith will discuss how they’ve been weathering social distancing regulations as the Fox series’ 32nd season approaches.

Solar Opposites – Cast members Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel will talk about the hit Hulu animated series and reveal an exclusive clip from the upcoming season.

Stumptown – Cast members Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson and Michael Ealy will join executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleishcer and graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer questions about the upcoming adaptation and discuss the cliffhangers from the last season finale.

The Walking Dead – “The Walking Dead” universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro are scheduled to be on a panel spotlighting the Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode later this year.

Fear the Walking Dead – Panelists will include cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades, along with chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe Scott M. Gimple and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg who will discuss the series upcoming sixth season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicolas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt will join the panel, along with chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete.

NOS4A2 – To celebrate the show’s second season, currently airing on AMC, showrunner Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto will take part in a panel discussion.