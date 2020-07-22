Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds Reunite for ‘Futha Mucka’ Animated Series at Quibi

Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds are back at it again.

The duo, who of course teamed up for “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” are set to star in an animated series at Quibi with a title that seems tailor-made for Jackson’s famously expletive-laden vocabulary.

“Futha Mucka” will see Jackson play Reynold’s primary caregiver. Here’s the rather odd logline that Quibi provided for the series: Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When asked for comment on his feelings for Ryan, Sam said “tell them I couldn’t be reached for comment.” When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, sh*t gets weird. Ryan is delighted to spend all of his time with Sam. Sam couldn’t be reached for comment.

Make of that what you will.

Jackson and Reynolds are slated to reprise their respective roles as hitman Darius Kincaid and his bodyguard Michael Bryce in “Hitman’s Bodyguard” sequel “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.” The second installment in the series was recently delayed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Futha Mucka” was created by “Blockers” writers Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Reynolds and Jackson. It is being produced by Anonymous Content and Maximum Effort with Titmouse serving as the animation studio.

Other exec producers on the project include Nina Soriano for Anonymous Content, Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoksi and Ben Kalina for Titmouse, and Charlie Scully and George Dewey.

Jackson is repped by Anonymous Content & ICM Partners, Reynolds by WME, and the Kehoe’s by Anonymous Content and Paradigm.