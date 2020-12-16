TBS Renews Samantha Bee’s ‘Full Frontal’ For Sixth Season

Samantha Bee will have another year to vent to her heart’s delight on her TBS program, “Full Frontal.”

The WarnerMedia-backed network will renew Bee’s satire-and-talk show for a sixth season, which will debut on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:30 p.m. eastern.

“It’s a huge honor to get to keep doing this crazy smart and silly show for a sixth season,” said Bee, in a prepared statement. “Is it official though? Are we still waiting for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?”

TBS has also renewed its first -ook deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition, that focuses on developing comedy-focused original content. Swimsuit Competition focuses on ideas “from people who are flying under the radar, or whose work has been underestimated. ”

I’m so proud to have Sam part of the TBS family. After creating award-winning episodes from the dire elements of her backyard, I can’t wait to see what she does with some electricity and a roof over her head, said Brett Weitz, general manage ofr TNT TBS and truTV, in a statement. “She is a champion for important causes and brings issues to light that inspire, entertain and educate.”

Since launching “Full Frontal” in 2016, Bee has promoted a late-night concept that mixes humor with advocacy. She has examined issues around the backlog of rape-kit evidence and talked to experts about whether the nation is flirting with autocracy. She has poked fun at NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and WarnerMedia’s CNN. All of it is done under a philosophy of following her muse. “We do a show to please ourselves,” Bee told Variety in 2016.

Like many other late-night hosts, Bee had to figure out new methods of production when the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the ability to host a show in a theater or auditorium. “Full Frontal” is typically produced in a facility in Manhattan that also hosts John Oliver’s HBO program “Last Week Tonight.” Bee started doing her monologues and interviews from the woods near a house her family has in New York.

TBS renews the weekly program after announcing that its long-running late-night show led by Conan O’Brien would end in 2021 after an 11-year stint at the network. O’Brien has signed a deal with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max to lead a new weekly variety series, and will continue producing his humorous travelogue specials for TBS.

“Full Frontal”is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.