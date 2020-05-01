Sam Lloyd, ‘Scrubs’ Actor, Dies at 56

Sam Lloyd, an actor best known for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” has died, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 56.

In January 2019, Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer, which eventually spread to his lungs, jaw, liver and spine. He received the diagnosis just weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their first child.

Over the course of his three-decade career in television and film, Lloyd also held roles on shows like “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Shameless,” as well as films “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.”

Lloyd was also a talented musician. He sang in a cappella group The Blanks – which made several appearances on “Scrubs” as The Worthless Peons – and played bass guitar in The Butties, a Beatles tribute band. Lloyd had also been slated to direct a country rock musical, “With Pam and Gil,” which was put on pause when he received his diagnosis.

Bill Lawrence, creator of “Scrubs,” shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo in remembrance of Lloyd.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today,” Lawrence wrote. “Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd’s “Scrubs” castmate Zach Braff also posted in honor of Lloyd.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together,” Braff tweeted. “He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

As part of his tribute, Braff shared a video of Lloyd’s a cappella group singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Listen below.