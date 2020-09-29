‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Scores HBO Late-Night Show From Prentice Penny

“Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay is getting her own late-night show.

HBO has issued a series order for a weekly show hosted by Jay and executive produced by “Insecure” showrunner Prenitce Penny.

The as-yet-untitled 30-minute show, slated to debut on the premium cabler in 2021, will see Jay tackling topics such race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP of HBO programming, announced the pick up.

“Sam is fiercely funny, provocative, and a complete original. Her comedy seamlessly glides between vulnerability and grit, and she always makes you see the world in a whole new way,” said Rosenstein. “Joining forces with Prentice to bring Sam’s talent to late-night is a perfect fit.”

Jay is a staff writer on “SNL” whose first comedy special, “3 in the Morning,” was recently release on Netflix. Her acting credits include TV Land’s “Nobodies” and Comedy Central’s “Broad City.” In 2018, Variety named Jay on its 10 Comics to Watch list.

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show! Thaaaanks!”

The show will be executive produced by Jay algonside Penny for his A Penny For Your Thoughts banner. Chris Pollack is also on board as an EP, as well as David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon. Alex Soler will also serve as co-executive producer for A Penny for Your Thoughts.

“I’m so excited to create this project with Sam as I think she’s one of the best comic minds today,” added Penny. “When I first started thinking about this idea, I knew I wanted to create it with someone who was smart, funny, irreverent, and boundary-pushing. Someone who would elevate it to a place that not only challenges the culture, but challenges all of us to think different and be better. Sam is undoubtedly that person. I’m extremely honored to work with her on this and we’re both incredibly grateful to Casey, Nina and everyone at HBO who believed in this project from the beginning. It’s going to be a fun ride.”