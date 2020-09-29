Two Sam Esmail Drama Series in Development at ABC

Two drama series from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail and Esmail Corp’s Chad Hamilton are in development with ABC.

“Acts of Crime,” described only as a “unique spin on the crime procedural,” is written and directed by Esmail. He and Hamilton are slated to serve as executive producers for Esmail Corp on the series, which has been given a production commitment, as well as a yet-to-be-titled drama only known as the “Untitled CDC Project,” the latter of which has landed a script and put pilot order.

NBCUniversal’s UCP is the studio behind both “Acts of Crime” and the untitled CDC-focused series.

Esmail’s work with UCP dates back to “Mr. Robot” on USA Network, and more recently, USA’s “Briarpatch.” Esmail Corp. also produces Amazon Studios’ “Homecoming,” as well as Peacock’s “Angelyne” and the upcoming reboot of “Battlestar Galactica.” The “Battlestar” reboot will mark the third version of the iconic sci-fi series to air on the small screen.

UCP is also developing another series from Esmail and Andy Siara — the latter of whom is best known for penning the Andy Samberg film “Palm Springs” — called “The Resort,” which is described as a darkly comedic series in which a married couple on the brink of divorce unwittingly becomes entangled in an unsolved mystery at a resort along the Mayan Riviera.

Esmail inked a new multi-year overall deal with UCP last year to produce content for both linear and streaming services. He first signed a deal with UCP in 2015 following the debut of “Mr. Robot.”