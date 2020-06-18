Salma Hayek Inks First-Look Deal at HBO Max

Salma Hayek and her production company, Ventanarosa, have signed a two-year first-look deal with HBO Max.

Under the deal, Hayek will bring projects to HBO Max first for potential development. Jose Tamez, president of Ventanarosa, will serve as her producing partner. Siobhan Flynn is the company’s head of production and development.

“We are thrilled to be joining HBO Max and Warner Media,” Hayek said. “Their team of passionate, talented and open-minded executives are a great support in our mission to make high quality global television that explores and celebrates diversity and inclusivity.”

Hayek is the founder and CEO of Ventanarosa. She is an Academy Award-nominated actress, getting the nod for best actress in 2003 for her role in “Frida.” She is also known for her roles in films like “Beatriz at Dinner,” “As Luck Would Have It,” and “Desperado.”

“Ventanarosa has a history of bringing the most lively and rich stories to life and we are eager to hear all of the wonderful ideas that will be borne out of this partnership,” said Joey Chavez, executive vice president of original drama at HBO Max.

She was also nominated for an Emmy both as a guest actress and executive producer for the ABC series “Ugly Betty.” She will next appear in the Marvel film “The Eternals.”

She is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

“We are delighted to welcome the exceptionally multitalented powerhouse Salma Hayek and Ventanarosa into the HBO Max family,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max.

Tamez serves as president of Ventanarosa. Over the last 20 years, he and Hayek have worked together on films such as “Frida,” Kahlil Gibran’s “The Prophet,” and “Beatriz at Dinner.” They also produced “Ugly Betty” together as well as the TV movie “In the Time of Butterflies.”