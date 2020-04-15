Fox Corp. Names Sal Petruzzi Senior VP of Communiations

Sal Petruzzi, a media-industry communications veteran who previously supervised many areas of business outreach for the Turner division of the former Time Warner, haw been named a senior vice president of communications at Fox Corporation, where he will lead communications strategies for the company’s ad-sales efforts.

Petruzzi will report to Marianne Gambelli, Fox’s president of ad sales, who oversees the company’s efforts to gain advertiser support for everything from “The Masked Singer” to Sunday-afternoon NFL games to Fox News programs such as “Fox & Friends.”

Petruzzi was most recently senior vice president of domestic communications at Turner Broadcasting. In that role, he supervised communications efforts on behalf of Turner’s ad sales and distribution divisions; the company’s entertainment, young adults and kids networks; and Turner Sports. In addition to his 16-year

career at Turner, Petruzzi previously led communications for A&E Network and worked at Dan Klores Communications in various roles, overseeing communications for a number of the agency’s corporate, entertainment, media and sports clients.

Petruzzi worked closely with David Levy, the former president of Turner who was recently named a senior adviser at The Raine Group, an investment-banking business that specializes in media, technology and sports.

Fox Corp.’s senior ad-sales team is relatively new to the company. Gambelli, who joined in 2017 as the head of ad sales for Fox News Media, took on the larger company role in 2018. She is a veteran of NBCUniversal, where she supervised ad sales for the NBC broadcast network and NBC Sports. Seth Winter, a former head of NBC Sports ad sales, joined Fox in early 2019 to oversee Fox Sports ad sales. And Jeff Collins, a former Turner ad-sales executive who had more recently worked for ad-tech firm Viant Technology, joined as head of Fox News ad sales in 2019.