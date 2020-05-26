Safdie Brothers Set First Look TV Deal With HBO, A24

Josh and Benny Safdie and their Elara Pictures banner have signed a two year first look deal with HBO, Variety has learned.

A24 will executive produce all projects under the deal and partner with Elara on select projects outside the deal. A24 previously partnered with the Safdies on their critically-acclaimed films “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time.” The company also currently produces the HBO series “Euphoria,” which has been renewed for a second season.

The Safdies formed Elara with their long time collaborators Sebastian Bear-McClard and Ronald Bronstein in 2014. Dani Bernfeld is joining the company as partner to produce across film and TV.

Should anything be produced under the deal, it would mark the Safdies’ first TV project, though they both appeared onscreen in the same episode of the HBO series “Togetherness” in 2016. The brothers are known for their film work, most recently “Uncut Gems.” The film, which starred Adam Sandler as a degenerate sports gambler in New York’s Diamond District, received widespread acclaim upon its release last year and grossed over $50 million on a $19 million budget.

The Safdies’ other films include “Good Time,” “Daddy Longlegs,” and “Heaven Knows What.” They are known for doing many behind-the-scenes jobs on their films — like directing, editing, and producing in addition to co-wriiting — as well as sometimes acting.

They are repped by WME and Lichter Grossman.

A24’s other current TV series include the Hulu series “Ramy” starring Ramy Youssef and “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” The company is also behind comedy specials like “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” and the upcoming Apple series “Mr. Corman” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.