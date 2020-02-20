Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Gets May Premiere at Netflix

“Hollywood” is officially Ryan Murphy’s second original series to debut on Netflix, launching May 1, the streamer announced Thursday.

The seven-episode limited series “Hollywood” follows Murphy’s first Netflix project, the comedic “The Politician,” which streamed its first season in September 2019. “The Politician” came about under Murphy’s deal with 20th Century Fox Television, though, while “Hollywood” marks the first original series under the prolific producer’s overall deal with Netflix.

Co-created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, “Hollywood” follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in the titular town, post-World War II, as they try to make it at any cost. When Murphy first announced the project a year ago, he called it “a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown.”

In the show, each character is written to offer a glimpse behind the gilded curtain of that time period, shining a light on unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality. The show endeavors to examine decades-old power dynamics and consider what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Starring in “Hollywood” are David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello, with Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino and Rob Reiner.

In addition to Murphy and Brennan, Criss, Alexis Martin Woodall and Janet Mock executive produce. Mock also serves as a writer alongside Murphy and Brennan, and a director on the series.

Netflix also released the key art for the show, which you can see below.