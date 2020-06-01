‘9-1-1’ Star Ryan Guzman Criticized by Castmates for Defending Use of Racial Slurs

“9-1-1” actor Ryan Guzman is facing backlash from his co-stars and social media users after defending his wife’s use of the N-word and saying that he frequently calls his friends by racial slurs.

The whole situation began when Guzman’s followers found old tweets posted by his wife Chrysti Ane in which she admitted to using the N-word. Ane has since apologized for those posts, however, Guzman came to her defense Sunday via an Instagram live video.

“I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time,” Guzman said in the video. “We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butt-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Later that day, Guzman’s co-star Oliver Stark responded to his remarks on Twitter, stating that “there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word.”

“I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by anyone else under any circumstances,” Stark wrote.

Following that, another of Guzman’s co-stars, Aisha Hinds, also condemned his response on Monday, calling Guzman’s comments “indefensible.”

“How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF,” Hinds tweeted. “There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutered so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER.”

Guzman then apologized for his previous video, while also questioning why people don’t address the same criticisms at rappers like Cardi B and Fat Joe for using the N-word.

Fox declined to comment on the matter.

“People that are coming up to me, keep that same energy for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fat Joe, all them Latinos have been using for years upon years and getting passes,” Guzman said. “I apologize to those that I offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term. I stand by my try, fail, learn, grow state of mind. And I will continue to grow, continue to help out the community….Let’s help out our black brothers and sisters going through this horrible difficult time.”

Guzman has become a stalwart of Fox”9-1-1″ since joining as firefighter Eddie Diaz in season 2. Hinds and Stark have both been part of the original cast from season 1, playing firefighters Hen Wilson and Buck Buckley.