Russell Hornsby, Yvonne Orji and Yvette Nicole Brown to Voice Netflix Animated Series From ‘Hair Love’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania’ Artists

Two of the artists behind the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love” and the “Hotel Transylvania” movies are teaming for a new show.

Netflix has ordered a CG animated family series called “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” created by Everett Downing (“Maya and the Three,” “Hair Love”) and Patrick Harpin (“Hotel Transylvania 2,” “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”).

The series, described as an action-comedy, has already lined up an eye-catching voice cast to bring its characters to life. It will star “The Hate U Give” alum Russell Hornsby, current “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji, “Stranger Things” star Priah Ferguson, and “Community” alumna Yvette Nicole Brown. Joining them will also be JeCobi Swain (“Troop Zero”), Leslie Uggams (“Deadpool”), Rob Riggle (“The Hangover”) and Jim Rash (“Community”).

As for the plot, “My Dad the Bounty Hunter” follows the toughest bounty hunter in all the galaxy, a man with razor sharp skills but also a secret – his family on Earth has no idea what he does for a living. When his two kids accidentally hitch a ride into outer space and crash his latest mission, they discover that their average Dad’s job is anything but boring. Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme.

“We can’t wait to share our brain child with the world. ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’ is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy. We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about,” said Downing and Harpin in a joint statement.

Downing’s previous credits include “Wall-E” and “The Boss Baby,” while Harpin has worked on “The Emoji Movie” and “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”