‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue’: Yvie Oddly’s Guide to Why Viewers Need to Binge the Show

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” is a different kind of “Drag Race,” this time, the queens: Yvie Oddly, Asia O’Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo are out of the Werk Room and in Las Vegas getting ready to take to the stage for the performance of their life.

The six-part series also follows the queens into their personal lives – from Derrick Barry’s throuple to Nebraska crashing a Vegas night out, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” has all the drama.

Below, season 11 winner and “Vegas Revue” star Yvie Oddly recaps moments from the series so far and gives her guide to why viewers need to binge VH-1’s series, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue.”

The key thing to remember as Oddly points out, is, “Nobody’s getting sent home here.”

It Features Flashy Energy Vampires

“Drag queens are like really flashy energy vampires, if you’re not giving us compliments or dollars or clapping for us, then we wither away and we die. That’s what drew me to drag in the first place — the idea of getting to not only transform yourself into something that you feel super confident and powerful with, but you get to transform an entire room a whole night – you change the energy, you make people laugh and you make people cry.

“Getting to be on a stage like that like so getting to be on a stage like that in a city that has such a reputation for its entertainment, is just something that I had never even seen myself doing. I can’t say that when I was this little kid lip-syncing into hairbrushes that I ever thought I’d be on a Vegas stage being in a Vegas show.”

It’s Filled With Horny Puppy Dog Energy

“Drag Race is filmed as a competition show. This is out in the real world but there’s so much horny little puppy dog energy going – people kissing people, people kissing the sidewalk. It is a love fest and I can’t wait to see where the rest of the season goes.

“We’ve already had a thruple – I’ve never personally seen that depicted in pop culture. It’s crazy.”

Watch the Queens Get Pep Talks from RuPaul

“I just appreciated that moment because Ru had some critiques basically for everybody but me. She said I was perfect and she called me, ‘Baby,” I suckled from her teat, and it was really nice to know that the rest of these girls just aren’t keeping up.'”

See the Queens Perform as a Team

“This is truly unprecedented. I’m a college dropout theatre queen, so this wasn’t my first production. It was some people’s first productions and I guarantee that everyone who had been working there in that Vegas theater before us such as Donny and Marie had never done anything quite like what it takes to do a drag show.

As a whole, we as drag queens in our careers have never had to do something that quite fits exactly what like a back to back night theater show.

We all had to learn – this is what tech rehearsal was like, and it was grueling. We were all like babies swimming together. I just enjoyed it because there was so much yelling.”

The Dra-mah

“Oh my God! Drag queens have a reputation of being dramatic and it is so amazing to see all of these girls at their best, out in the real world where we’re all our superstars.”

Nebraska Crashes the Party

“It was so nice to finally have at night that’s like free of drama and to be gambling with the girls, and then, “Who da f ***?” We’re only halfway through the series and we’ve got people declaring blood war on each other.”

Yvie’s Fave Moment

“Naomi Smalls confessionals are so fierce. Just hearing her tell someone, “Go brush your hair, b***,” gave me everything I ever wanted in life. Whenever Naomi Smalls is on the TV, and lines that have made it on-air, I can’t imagine what was left on the editing floor.”



“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH-1