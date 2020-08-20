‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘All Stars’ Renewed By VH1, More ‘Untucked’ to Come

It’s lucky 13 for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

VH1 has renewed the Emmy-winning reality competition series for a 13th season, the network announced on Thursday. “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” was also renewed for a sixth season, and the unstructured after-show “Untucked” — which depicts the backstage conversations between contestants during judge deliberations — was renewed for the flagship series and “All Stars.”

“Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history,” said host and executive producer RuPaul in a statement. “‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 13,’ ‘All Stars 6’ and new seasons of ‘Untucked’ will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

The renewal comes as no surprise, given that the “Drag Race” franchise has arguably never been stronger. Season 12 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was the highest rated season in the show’s history — sorry, herstory — and it was recently nominated for best reality competition series. Ratings for “All Stars” were also up 9% from the previous season.

Since the Season 12 premiere in February, there hasn’t been a week without new “Drag Race” content on VH1, including “All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” and the ongoing, debut season of “Canada’s Drag Race,” which is first airing episodes on the Crave network in Canada before delayed debuts on VH1.

The Canadian spin-off is one of several international versions of “Drag Race” already running — as with “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” — or in the works, as with “Drag Race Holland,” which will premiere in the Netherlands on RTL Nederland’s Video, and in the U.S. on WOW Presents Plus, the streaming service for “Drag Race” production company World of Wonder.

On Aug. 21, the “Drag Race” franchise will step out of the competition format for “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” a limited docuseries chronicling the production of the “Drag Race” live show at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, which had to cut short its run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.