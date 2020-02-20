‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Sets Special Season at Showtime

A special edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” is coming to Showtime, the premium cabler announced Thursday.

This special season will launch June 5 at 8 p.m., just in time for Pride month, and following the conclusion of the 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1. Both Showtime and VH1 are under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

“’RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” said Jana Winograde, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase. It’s the latest example of how we can leverage our combined portfolio to provide new experiences for our audience.”

Although the cast of queens is still to be announced, this special edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will follow the same format as it has when it aired its first four seasons on Logo and then VH1. That means the returning queens will compete for a second chance at the crown, as well as a cash prize of $100,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul and Tim Palazzola serving as executive producers. Jen Passovoy serves as producer.

The upcoming 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will premiere Feb. 28 on VH1, with special promotion throughout the season to drive audiences to Showtime for its June premiere of the “All Stars” version of the show.