Ruby Rose Turner Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Ruby Rose Turner CAA
CREDIT: OLESJA MUELLER

Ruby Rose Turner has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Turner currently stars in one of the title roles in the Disney Channel series “Coop & Cami Ask the World.” The show debuted in late 2018 and Season 2 is currently in production. It is set to return this March. She is also working on her music as a member of Disney Channel Voices and was the house of Disney’s IGTV series “Ruby’s Gems.”

She previously had a recurring role on the Netflix series “Fuller House” and guest starred on the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Black-ish.” An accomplished dancer, Turner also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in a live performance of “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from “Annie” as well as the “Move-Beyond” tribute performance with Julianne and Derek Hough.

Turner is also repped by Dream Talent Management.

