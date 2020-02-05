Ruby Rose Turner Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Ruby Rose Turner has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Turner currently stars in one of the title roles in the Disney Channel series “Coop & Cami Ask the World.” The show debuted in late 2018 and Season 2 is currently in production. It is set to return this March. She is also working on her music as a member of Disney Channel Voices and was the house of Disney’s IGTV series “Ruby’s Gems.”

She previously had a recurring role on the Netflix series “Fuller House” and guest starred on the critically-acclaimed ABC comedy “Black-ish.” An accomplished dancer, Turner also appeared on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in a live performance of “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from “Annie” as well as the “Move-Beyond” tribute performance with Julianne and Derek Hough.

Turner is also repped by Dream Talent Management.