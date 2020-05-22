Ruby Rose, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Perform ‘Twelfth Night’ Play Reading for Charity

Ruby Rose may have hung up her cape earlier this week, but now she’s trying her hand at a little Shakespeare.

Three days after exiting the titular role on the CW’s “Batwoman,” which multiple sources attribute to her being unhappy with the long hours required of her as the lead, Rose will play Viola in a live, virtual reading of “Twelfth Night,” alongside a host of other talent.

At 2 p.m. PT today, Rose and “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will join MC Brando Crawford in a performance of the play which will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of Acting For a Cause, an organization raising money for a local hospital in Chicago which is struggling to combat COVID-19.

Ramakrishnan, who has recently shot to stardom as the lead of Mindy Kaling’s Netflix YA series, will play the role of wealthy countess Olivia. The Duke of Orsino, into whose service Viola enters following a dramatic shipwreck, will be played by Brandon Thomas Lee, whom fans will know from “The Hills: New Beginnings.

The reading will also feature a mini “Batwoman” reunion, as Nicole Kang, who starred opposite Rose in season 1 of the DC series, will play the role of Maria.

“I’m so excited & honored to be directing this stellar cast in our reading of ‘Twelfth Night.’ Ruby was born to play this role and Brandon, Maitreyi and the others are giving absolute killer performances. It’s thrilling to bring together actors with such a variety of skills to raise money for such worthy causes – the Entertainment Industry Foundation & Chicago Mount Sinai COVID-19 relief,” said Crawford, who founded Acting for a Cause.

The reading represents the latest in a series of similar events being organized by Crawford and Acting for a Cause.

Check out the full cast list for “Twelfth Night” below:

Viola – Ruby Rose

Duke of Orsino – Brandon Thomas Lee

Olivia – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maria – Nicole Kang

Antonio / Curio / Sir Andrew Aguecheek – Froy Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf,” “One Day at a Time”)

Malvolio / Priest / Sea Captain / Fabian – Will Roland (“Billions”)

Sebastian /Valentine / First Officer – Taylor Trensch (“Assisted Living”)