Rose Byrne Apple Dramedy Series ‘Physical’ Adds Six to Cast

The upcoming Apple dramedy series “Physical” is rounding out its cast.

In addition to previously announced series lead Rose Byrne, the cast of the show will also include Paul Sparks, Rory Scovel, Loy Taylor Pucci, Della Saba, Dierdre Friel, Ashley Liao.

“Physical” follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife in a 1980s Southern California beach community. She finds herself on an unconventional path to power when she discovers the world of aerobics.

Sparks will star as John Breem, a conservative real estate developer convinced the mall will save the American family. Sparks is repped by Gersh and One Entertainment.

Scovel will star as Danny, Sheila’s husband, a brilliant and disagreeable Berkeley radical taking a long shot run at mainstream politics. Scovel is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Schreck Rose.

Pucci will play Tyler, a tender-hearted surfer and aspiring filmmaker. Pucci is repped by Innovative Artists andAuthentic Talent and Literary Management.

Saba will appear as Bunny, a meteorite of an aerobics instructor with a hot temper and an enigmatic past. Saba is repped by Innovative Artists, Unified Management, and Lichter Grossman.

Friel will play Greta, a socially awkward fellow mother at Sheila’s daughter’s school who becomes her friend and confidant. Friel is repped by Blue Ridge Management.

Liao will play Simone, a student of Danny’s who is as enamored with him as she is ambitious. Liao is is repped by Innovative Artists and Semler Entertainment.

“Physical” is written by Annie Weisman, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing will all direct and executive produce on the series, with Gillespie directing the pilot. Alex Cunningham, John McNamara, and Sera Gamble will also executive produce, along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios, will produce.

(Pictured, from left to right: Ashley Liao, Paul Sparks, Della Saba)