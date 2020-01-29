Rose Byrne Aerobics Dramedy ‘Physical’ Nears Apple Series Order

Apple TV Plus is preparing to give a series order to a dramedy starring Rose Byrne, Variety has learned.

Titled “Physical,” the series is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

The series hails from Annie Weisman, who will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Physical.” Alex Cunningham will also executive produce along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. Tomorrow Studios will produce for Apple.

Byrne has primarily worked in film for the last several years, holding starring roles in projects such as “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” “Instant Family,” “Neighbors” and its sequel, as well as multiple entries in the “X-Men” franchise. She previously appeared on the FX series “Damages,” for which she was nominated for two Golden Globes and two Emmys, as well as the CBS All Access comedy “No Activity.” One of her earliest credited onscreen roles was in the Australian soap opera “Echo Point.” She is next slated to appear in the FX drama series “Mrs. America” in the role of Gloria Steinem.

She is repped by CAA and RGM Artist Group.

Weisman most recently developed the Fox series “Almost Family,” which is based on the Australian series “Sisters.” Her other credits include “Desperate Housewives,” “The Path,” “The Bold Type,” “About a Boy,” and “Suburgatory.”

Apple TV Plus officially launched in November. The streamer’s currently lineup includes shows such as “The Morning Show,” “Little America,” and “For All Mankind,” with upcoming shows including “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Defending Jacob,” and “Amazing Stories.”