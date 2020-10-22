Rosario Dawsons Joins Hulu Drama Series ‘Dopesick’

Rosario Dawson has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu series “Dopesick” as a series regular.

The eight-episode series looks into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of “one percenter” Big Pharma Manhattan. The eight-episode limited series is based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Beth Macy.

Dawson will play Bridget Meyer, described as a tough DEA agent who fights to curtail the use of OxyContin. She join previously announced cast members Michael Keaton, Peter Sargaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, and Jake McDorman.

Dawson is primarily known for her film roles, having starred in projects like the feature adaptation of “Rent,” “Sin City,” “Clerks II,” and “Death Proof.” She has also starred in multiple television shows, including the recent USA Network series “Briarpatch.” She also appeared across the Marvel-Netflix shows “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist” as the character Claire Temple. She will reportedly appear in the role of Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian” Season 2

She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

“Dopesick” will be written by Danny Strong, who also serves as executive producer. Barry Levinson serves as director and executive producer. John Goldwyn, Warren Littlefield, Macy, and Karen Rosenfelt also executive produce. Touchstone Television and The Littlefield Company produce.

The opioid crisis in America has become the subject of multiple television projects of late. Starz debuted the drama series “Hightown” back in May, with the show getting picked up for a second season in June. Netflix has also ordered a show about the crisis from “Narcos: Mexico” showrunner Eric Newman and Peter Berg.