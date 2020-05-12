‘Room 104’ to End After Season 4 on HBO

The HBO anthology series “Room 104” will conclude after its upcoming fourth season.

The premium cabler revealed the new season would be the last in announcing the season premiere date Monday. The 12-episode fourth and final season of “Room 104” will bow on HBO on July 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, the half-hour series tells the stories of an assortment of characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain hotel. Season 4 will feature the series’ first ever animated episode, with the premiere episode marking the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music.

The season four cast includes (in order of appearance): Mark Duplass, Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, Kevin Nealon, Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, Oliva Crocicchia, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park.

Season four directors include: Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass and Sydney Fleischmann.

The Duplass brothers executive produce along with Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn and Tyler Romary. Julian Wass serves as co-executive producer.

The Duplass brothers have a long history at HBO, having created the HBO series “Togetherness,” which ran for two seasons. They also executive produced the series and directed nearly every episode, with Mark starring. The HBO animated series “Animals” was executive produced by the brothers and ran for three seasons, as was the HBO docuseries “On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us.” They signed a first-look deal with HBO in January.