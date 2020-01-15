Ronan Farrow to Investigate Violence Against Journalists for HBO Documentary

Ronan Farrow is set to executive produce a documentary about violence against journalists for a documentary at HBO. The project is the first under Farrow’s multi-film deal with the premium cabler.

The film will be directed by the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning filmmakers Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady of Loki Films. Their past credits include HBO’s “12th & Delaware,” “Jesus Camp,” and “One of Us.” Farrow will executive produce the documentary through his production company Glass Cannon Inc., in association with Loki Films. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller will executive produce for HBO.

“Around the world, journalists are under fire,” said Farrow. “They’re being spied on using new surveillance technology, imprisoned, even murdered. And we’re seeing evolving tactics deployed against reporters in the United States, too, against the backdrop of a new era of misinformation campaigns and rhetoric that seeks to undermine the very idea of objective reporting. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with Rachel, Heidi, and HBO to tell these stories.”

The film is said to investigate threats, intimidation and violence directed at journalists working to expose corruption and abuse by governments, corporations and other powerful interests. It will follow subjects in the United States and internationally.

“Now more than ever, as evidenced by Ronan’s recent reporting, unbiased investigative journalism is both essential and under siege,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “We’re excited to provide a platform for Ronan, Heidi and Rachel to shed light on the harrowing circumstances thrust upon journalists in their tireless pursuit of the truth.”

Farrow is currently a contributing writer to The New Yorker. His recent book, “Catch and Kill,” chronicles his investigations into Harvey Weinstein and other influential figures.