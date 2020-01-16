×

Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s Dad, Dies at 75

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rocky Johnson obit
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Wednesday. He was 75.

His cause of death is not currently known.

“Soul Man” made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas. After retiring from the sport in 1991, the wrestling superstar later began training his son The Rock, who eventually became one of the biggest figures in the sport — something Johnson describes as one of his greatest achievements in his autobiography, “Soulman: The Rocky Johnson Story.” He was inducted by his son into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Johnson, born and raised in Nova Scotia, began his career in the mid 1960s as part of the National Wrestling Alliance. He quickly went on to become the first African American to win the Southern, Georgia and Florida heavyweight titles before starting his wrestling career with WWE in 1983. The wrestler had several memorable rivalries with competitors like Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Adrian Adonis and Don Muraco.

Numerous wrestlers have shared their condolences on Twitter.

“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson,” Mick Foley wrote. “Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.”

More TV

  • cbs global distribution CEO Armando Nunez

    ViacomCBS Sets New Structure for Global Distribution Group

    The dust continues to settle from the merger of Viacom and CBS. Global licensing and distribution chief Armando Nuñez on Wednesday rolled out changes to the executive leadership of ViacomCBS’ global distribution group. The announcement in a memo to staff comes as the newly combined company looks to streamline operations, particularly in areas of duplication, [...]

  • Rocky Johnson obit

    Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson's Dad, Dies at 75

    WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson died on Wednesday. He was 75. His cause of death is not currently known. “Soul Man” made history as the first African American world tag team champion as a member of the Soul Patrol alongside Tony Atlas. After retiring from the sport in [...]

  • NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'La Brea'

    NBC Orders Drama Pilot 'La Brea' From 'Enemy Within' Team

    NBC has announced its second drama pilot pickup of the 2020-2021 season. The broadcaster has given out a pilot order for the drama “La Brea,” which hails from writer and executive producer David Appelbaum. In the series, when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and [...]

  • AEW DYNAMITE on TNT 12/18/2019 -

    WarnerMedia's Kevin Reilly Breaks Down AEW Deal Extension, New Weekly Series

    All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has “over-delivered right out of the gate” for TNT, according to Kevin Reilly. Reilly — the chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV — spoke with Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday in the wake of the announcement that the pro [...]

  • Victoria BBC

    Small Nation, Big Reach: The U.K. Exerts Outsize Influence in the World of Entertainment

    The sun never sets on the British entertainment empire. Whether it’s the BBC’s “Blue Planet II” wowing TV viewers in Beijing or Paddington Bear’s new movie making kids squeal in Bulgaria or the latest West End hit thrilling theater buffs on Broadway, Britain’s cultural offerings have conquered consumers the world over. Like the U.K.’s diplomatic prowess [...]

  • Snowpiercer

    'Snowpiercer' Team on Long Wait for Series: 'It Takes a Long Time to Get It Right'

    After Bong Joon Ho released his theatrical version of “Snowpiercer” in 2013 it didn’t take too long for a small-screen version to be put in development. An adaptation was ordered to pilot in 2015, but then things stalled. The show was eventually ordered to series in 2018, but it switched showrunners after that happened, and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad