Robin Thede to Receive Variety Creative Change Award at Mipcom

Robin Thede has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Variety Creative Change Award at Mipcom.

The Variety Creative Change Award is given to an individual who uses their platform in the arts to create inclusive stories. This year it will be presented to Thede during the 4th Annual Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards, which will be held on Oct. 13.

Additionally, 21 programs have been selected as part of a shortlist for Mipcom’s Diversify TV Excellence Awards this year, Reed Midem announced Wednesday.

Thede is the creator, showrunner and star of HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” which picked up an Emmy Award nomination for variety sketch series (as well as noms for director Dime Davis and guest actress Angela Bassett) and won the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) Award for variety/sketch series this year.

She also appeared in the fourth season of “Insecure” on HBO this year, voiced a character on Apple TV Plus’ “Central Park” and signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Brothers Television Group, under which she will create new content for multiple WarnerMedia properties.

Next up, Thede can be seen as a judge on HBO Max’s “Haute Dog” beginning Sept. 24 and in Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair,” streaming Oct. 23 on Hulu.

Previously, Thede had her own talk show, “The Rundown with Robin Thede” on BET, and worked as a writer on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “The Queen Latifah Show,” sketch series “In the Flow with Affion Crockett,” and the scripted “Clunkers” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” As a performer, Thede got her start in sketch comedy and then racked up credits in the aforementioned “Clunkers,” “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and “In the Flow with Affion Crockett,” as well as “All of Us,” “Second Generation Wayans,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Difficult People.”

Thede is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Mipcom is going virtual this year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The annual event will take place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16. The winners of the Mipcom Diversify TV Excellence Awards will be presented in association with founding partner Diversify TV, and new partners All3media as sponsor of the LGBTQ+ category, FilmRise and Telefilm Canada/Canada Media Fund who join A+E Networks as presenting partners and a new media partnership with Variety.

French singer, DJ, actor and LGBTQ icon Kiddy Smile will host this year’s Diversify TV Excellence Awards ceremony, and author and talk show host Wendy Williams will give the opening remarks. Also taking part in the festivities are CEO of Unstoppable Films and Television Noel Clark; actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur Ravi Patel; and actor and recording artist Young Dylan.