Robin Thede Inks Overall Deal at Warner Bros. Television Group

Robin Thede has signed a multi-year overall deal at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Under the terms of the deal, Thede will develop new television projects for all platforms, including streaming, premium and basic cable, and broadcast.

Thede’s most recent project was “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” the HBO comedy series that Thede created, stars in, and also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The show is currently up for three Emmy Awards, including best variety sketch series. It was renewed for a second season last August.

“When I was creating ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ I wanted to make a narrative sketch series where Black women could live grounded experiences in a magical reality,” Thede said in a recent interview with Variety. “So for us it was a playground where we could create these sketches, and live these three dimensional characters, and tell these stories that could recur throughout the season and throughout the series.”

Thede is also currently writing the feature “Fashionably Black” for HBO Max with Christa Gatewood, which is being produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. Thede also recently appeared in the fourth season of HBO’s “Insecure,” as well as in Justin Simien’s thriller “Bad Hair,” which debuted at Sundance and is set to release on Hulu Oct. 23.

Prior to that, Thede was the creator, executive producer, showrunner, writer, and star of the late-night talk show “The Rundown with Robin Thede” at BET. She also served as the head writer and correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” and was head writer for the 2016 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

She is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.