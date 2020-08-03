Robert and Michelle King Sign With UTA

Robert and Michelle King and their company, King Size Productions, have signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Signing the Kings is a major boon for UTA, which came to an agreement with the WGA around three weeks ago that allows the agency to represent writers once again.

King Size Productions, which is helmed by Liz Glotzer, is currently under a multi-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios. The Kings most recently created and serve as executive producers on the CBS supernatural drama “Evil” in addition to having created and serving as showrunners on the CBS All Access drama “The Good Fight.” “Evil” has been picked up for a second season at CBS while “The Good Fight” was recently renewed for a fifth.

“The Good Fight” was the first original scripted series to debut on CBS All Access and is a spinoff of the Kings successful CBS drama “The Good Wife.” That show ran for seven seasons and picked up multiple Emmy Awards during its run.

The Kings and Glotzer are also executive producing the Showtime drama “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston, which was picked up to series at the premium cabler in 2019. The Kings other credits include shows like “BrainDead” and “Justice.”

In addition to UTA, the Kings continue to be repped by attorney Del Shaw Moonves.

Under UTA’s deal with the WGA, the agency has agreed to cease packaging fees in two years time, provided the Guild is able to convince one of the other major agencies to sign a similar agreement. UTA has also agreed to the WGA’s request to disclose financial details around deals they broker for writers, but only at the express consent of those clients. Similarly, UTA has agreed not to launch any majority-owned production studio. The company will keep its interest in Civic Center Media, a joint TV production venture with MRC, and cap its minority profit participation in the independent film sales space.