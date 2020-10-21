Robert and Michelle King Set Coronavirus Drama at Spectrum Originals

Robert and Michelle King are set to tackle the coronavirus in a new drama series that has been ordered at Spectrum Originals.

Variety has confirmed that the “Good Fight” creators have set up the drama “The Second Wave” at Spectrum, which follows an unexpected and deadly second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. The six-episode series will star Audra McDonald — who currently stars on “The Good Fight” — as well as “Orange Is the New Black” alum Taylor Schilling and “Rescue Me” star Steven Pasquale. It is slated to debut on Spectrum later this year.

The series follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City. While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones, and possibly, the end of the world.

The series is co-produced by Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios, where the Kings are set up under an overall deal. They also executive produce under their King Size Productions banner along with Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy.

The Kings currently oversee the critically-acclaimed drama “The Good Fight” at CBS All Access, which was renewed for a fifth season back in May. Other projects include the upcoming drama “Your Honor” at Showtime and the supernatural drama “Evil” at CBS, which is going into its second season.

Deadline first reported the series order.