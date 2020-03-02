Ashley Zukerman Cast as Robert Langdon in NBC Drama Pilot

The NBC drama pilot about a young Robert Langdon has found its lead actor.

Ashley Zukerman has been cast in “Langdon,” which is based on Dan Brown’s best-selling book “The Lost Symbol.” The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a global conspiracy.

Zukerman recently appeared as Nate Sofrelli on the Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning HBO series “Succession.” He is also known for starring in the Emmy-winning WGN America series “Manhattan,” which dramatized the creation of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project. His other American TV credits include shows such as “Designated Survivor,” “Masters of Sex,” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” He has starred in Australian shows such as “The Code,” “Rush,” and “Underbelly.” He will next be seen starring opposite Kate Mara in the FX limited series “A Teacher.”

He is repped by Gersh in the U.S., Lisa Mann Creative Management in Australia, Cohn / Torgan Management, and Felker Toczek.

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will write and executive produce “Langdon.” Brown will also executive produce along with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Anna Culp, and Samie Falvey of Imagine Television Studios also executive producing. Dan Trachtenberg will executive produce and direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios and Universal Television will produce.

Should the project get picked up to series, it would mark the first time Langdon has been played onscreen by someone other than Tom Hanks. Hanks played Langdon in the film adaptations of the Brown novels “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” and “Inferno.” Howard directed all three films, which were all produced by Imagine Entertainment.