‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Host Robert Irvine Cooks Up New Deal With Food Network

Robert Irvine will add some new ingredients to Food Network as part of a new two-year deal with the Discovery-owned cable outlet.

Irvine will lead new episodes of his series “Restaurant: Impossible” and develop mid- and short-form video segments for both linear and digital venues, including Food Network’s Kitchen app. He will also work to help struggling restaurant owners in a new spinoff series, “Restaurant Impossible: Back in Business,” which is slated to debut July 30 at 9 p.m. eastern.

“I’m beyond grateful to have had Food Network as my professional home for so many years – and positively thrilled that our partnership will continue for the foreseeable future,” said Irvine, in a prepared statement. “The biggest thanks, however, I reserve for our fans, whose enthusiasm and support make it all possible. We have a lot of work to do, with more restaurants than ever needing a helping hand. Now let’s get to work!”

In the new series, Irvine helps restaurants that were featured previously in the flagship series that have been affected by the current pandemic. The series will be accompanied by an “after show” with Robert and other series regulars answering questions from fans about each episode. Food Network says the most recent season of “Restaurant: Impossible” has seen its ratings improve among adult viewers between 25 and 54.

“Robert Irvine’s tireless commitment to helping restaurant owners in need, along with his passion and support for service members and first responders has made Robert a fan favorite over the years,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement. “I could not be more excited for Robert to remain in the Food Network family, as he continues to captivate viewers with the Restaurant: Impossible franchise, along with delivering future projects that are sure to help and inspire.”

“Restaurant: Impossible” is in its 17th season. Irvine has hosted or appeared in Food Network programs including “Dinner: Impossible,” “Worst Cooks in America,” “Next Iron Chef,” “Restaurant Express,” “Chopped: Impossible,” “Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible,” and “A Hero’s Welcome,” among others. He is also the author of four cookbooks