WarnerMedia Chairman Robert Greenblatt to Give Keynote at NAB Show

WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt will deliver the keynote conversation at the 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit on April 19 at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Greenblatt will participate in a Q&A with Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton to discuss opportunities for WarnerMedia and upcoming plans for its newly aligned sister companies HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV, Otter Media and the upcoming streaming service HBO Max, which is set to launch in May.

Greenblatt serves as the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, a new division of WarnerMedia comprised of these aforementioned sister companies.

NAB Show is produced by the National Association of Broadcasters. The media, entertainment and technology convention will be held from April 18 to April 22.